KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 62,351 tonnes of cargo comprising 28,441 tonnes of import cargo and 33,910 tonnes of export cargo on Friday.

The total import cargo of 28,441 comprised of 9,564 tonnes of Container Ship, 11,412 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,242 tonnes of Chickpeas, 1,049 tonnes of Iron & 3,174 tonnes of Shredded Steel Scrape.

The total export cargo of 33,910 tonnes comprised of 24,439 tonnes of containerized cargo, 2,709 tonnes of Corn & 6,762 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 3170 containers comprising of 564 containers import and 2606 containers export were handled on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 320 of 20’s and 122 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 672 of 20’s and 259 of 40’s loaded containers while 280 of 20’s and 568 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 02 ships, namely Bangkok Bridge and Vincent Mountain have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 06 ships namely, Tan Binh 259, Chemroute Sky, Nagoya Express, Ts Kelang, Tarlan and Xin Shanghai sailed from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 14 ships namely, MT Karachi, MT Shalamar,

PORT QSIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, an oil tanker ‘T Risha’ left the Port on Friday morning, while 05 more ships, MSc Iris, IVS Atsugi, Navious Constellation, DSM Castor and Hafnia Shinano are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 236,945 tonnes, comprising 212,536 tonnes imports cargo and 24,409 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,842` Containers (2,729 TEUs Imports and 1,113 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Global Eagle, Silver Gwen, NS Xiamin and Tian E Zuo scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Palm oil, Coal and Gas oil are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, PIBT and FOTCO on Friday, 12th Aug and two ships, Cap Carmel and APL New York carrying ‘Containers’ are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday 13th Aug-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022