‘All-out steps needed to revive economic growth’

KARACHI: Pakistan will celebrate its 75th Independence Day amid economic and diplomatic challenges and we must adopt a slogan “Let’s save Pakistan’s Economy” and all-out measures needed to revive our economic growth, said Vice President of Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF), Ahmad Jawad.

The nation of more than 220 million people, who enjoys a geo-strategic location since its inception in 1947, will mark the day amid new regional alignments.

Talking to the Business Recorder, Ahmad Jawad said we must pledge that democracy will be strengthened in the country with rule of law; no special status to any one. Corruption will be ended from all government departments, politics should not involve in economic matters of the country.

“The economic policies will be and must be continued with full spirit of the previous government”.

“The nation is celebrating this Independence Day amid serious economic challenges. We have external financing needs of about $34 billion in the next 12 months to pay off debts”.

We need a permanent “Economic Emergency Council” as in Italy 69 governments since 1945 but their economic policy remains more or less on course. Economics must take over politics, he added.

He also highlighted the regional developments, tensions with India and the inclusion of Iran into China's Belt Road Initiative (BRI), which have given Islamabad an opportunity to strengthen its strategic importance.

“Similarly Pakistan faces a plethora of challenges and we cannot remain oblivious to them. Water scarcity, power pollution, poverty, inflation, inadequate healthcare and illiteracy are the major issues which should be resolved immediately.

