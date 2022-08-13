AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

‘All-out steps needed to revive economic growth’

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2022 06:05am

KARACHI: Pakistan will celebrate its 75th Independence Day amid economic and diplomatic challenges and we must adopt a slogan “Let’s save Pakistan’s Economy” and all-out measures needed to revive our economic growth, said Vice President of Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF), Ahmad Jawad.

The nation of more than 220 million people, who enjoys a geo-strategic location since its inception in 1947, will mark the day amid new regional alignments.

Talking to the Business Recorder, Ahmad Jawad said we must pledge that democracy will be strengthened in the country with rule of law; no special status to any one. Corruption will be ended from all government departments, politics should not involve in economic matters of the country.

“The economic policies will be and must be continued with full spirit of the previous government”.

“The nation is celebrating this Independence Day amid serious economic challenges. We have external financing needs of about $34 billion in the next 12 months to pay off debts”.

We need a permanent “Economic Emergency Council” as in Italy 69 governments since 1945 but their economic policy remains more or less on course. Economics must take over politics, he added.

He also highlighted the regional developments, tensions with India and the inclusion of Iran into China's Belt Road Initiative (BRI), which have given Islamabad an opportunity to strengthen its strategic importance.

“Similarly Pakistan faces a plethora of challenges and we cannot remain oblivious to them. Water scarcity, power pollution, poverty, inflation, inadequate healthcare and illiteracy are the major issues which should be resolved immediately.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Economy Economic growth business community PBF economic challenges Pakistan 75th Independence Day diplomatic challenges

Comments

1000 characters

‘All-out steps needed to revive economic growth’

‘Economic recovery continues despite challenges’

Verification of refinance claims under EFS automated

June FCA: Discos allowed Rs9.90/unit tariff hike

NFML imported stock: Dealer transfer price raised to Rs2,150 per bag

President gets input on ‘grim’ situation from media persons

KE appoints Mark Gerard Skelton as board chairman

India sticks to ‘one-China’ policy stance

Maersk suspends C&F export shipments’ bookings

Five Chinese state-owned companies to delist from NYSE

Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

Read more stories