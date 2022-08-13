Maersk suspends C&F export shipments’ bookings

KARACHI: Maersk has suspended the bookings of C&F export shipments until the remittances restrictions are eased by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to an announcement, restrictions imposed by the SBP on outward freight remittances for foreign carriers operating in Pakistan that has put Maersk in a challenging situation for accepting C&F (Freight Prepaid) shipments for the time being. Therefore, the foreign carrier is compelled to temporarily suspend acceptance of C&F (Freight Prepaid) bookings from August 15, 2022, until remittances restrictions are eased by the SBP.

