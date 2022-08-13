AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Maersk suspends C&F export shipments’ bookings

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2022 05:21am

KARACHI: Maersk has suspended the bookings of C&F export shipments until the remittances restrictions are eased by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Critical: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $555mn, now stand at $7.83bn

According to an announcement, restrictions imposed by the SBP on outward freight remittances for foreign carriers operating in Pakistan that has put Maersk in a challenging situation for accepting C&F (Freight Prepaid) shipments for the time being. Therefore, the foreign carrier is compelled to temporarily suspend acceptance of C&F (Freight Prepaid) bookings from August 15, 2022, until remittances restrictions are eased by the SBP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Economy SBP Maersk C&F export shipments

