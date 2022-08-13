AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Court grants bail to Gill driver’s wife

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2022 05:21am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Friday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill’s driver Azhar’s wife who had been arrested along with her husband’s brother-in-law on charges of rioting, assaulting a police party, and theft.

A judicial magistrate, Umer Bashir, while hearing bail petition of Azhar’s wife Mehreen, granted her bail against surety bonds of Rs30,000 and ordered to release her from jail.

The capital police arrested the wife of Azhar and his brother-in-law Noman on August 10, under charges of rioting, assaulting a police party, and theft during a raid on the house where she was staying. The capital police registered the first information report (FIR) against Gill’s driver AzharUllah, his wife Mehreen Bibi, Hazibullah, Sardar Imran, and Zafer Iqbal.

Following the arrests, the police produced her and Noman before the court for obtaining their remand. The court granted two-day physical remand of Noman and send Gill’s driver’s wife to jail on judicial remand for two days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

