AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FPCCI explains reasons behind decrease in exports

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2022 05:21am

KARACHI: Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI, has expressed his worries that Pakistan’s exports have decreased by a significant 24 percent in the month of July 2022 on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis.

It is pertinent to note that exports have posted a MoM negative growth after a period of 22 months, i.e. first time after August 2020, he added.

He explained that the primary reasons for the disastrous export numbers are unavailability of industrial raw materials due to unavailability of dollars & other restrictions on imports; unbearable costs of electricity, gas and petroleum products; unfavourable ease of doing business environment and political & policy upheavals.

FPCCI Chief maintained that this year we should aim for an export target of $37–38 billion; however, given the current circumstances, it appears that we might not even be able to sustain the FY22 level of $31.845 billion. He added that only textile sector may witness a decline by the large margin of $2–3 billion in FY22; which is more than 10 percent of their total exports.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has demanded immediate intervention and remedial measures by the government to arrest the decline as export proceeds fell on Year-on-Year (YoY) basis as well by 5.17 percent in July 2022 to $2.21 billion from $2.34 billion in July 2021. On a MoM basis, exports clocked at $2.219 billion in July 2022 as compared to $2.918 billion in June 2022.

He proposed that the country needs the following transformative measures: (i) an industrial package to increase the exports and promote import substitution; (ii) an IT package to tap the enormous potential in exports of IT services; (iii) bringing the interest rate on Export Finance Scheme (EFS) back to 3 percent & on Long-Term Financing Facility (LTFF) to 5 percent and (iv) radical improvement in the cost of doing business & ease of doing business indices.

President FPCCI has proposed that all political parties should sign a ‘charter of economy’ to insulate trade and economy from political instability and ensuring consistency in economic policies.

He also extended his full support from the platform of the apex body to facilitate the materialization of charter of economy. We cannot play politics with the economy anymore, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FPCCI Exports textile sector Irfan Iqbal Sheikh

Comments

1000 characters

FPCCI explains reasons behind decrease in exports

June FCA: Discos allowed Rs9.90/unit tariff hike

Maersk suspends C&F export shipments’ bookings

NFML imported stock: Dealer transfer price raised to Rs2,150 per bag

Verification of refinance claims under EFS automated

KE appoints Mark Gerard Skelton as board chairman

‘Economic recovery continues despite challenges’

President gets input on ‘grim’ situation from media persons

India sticks to ‘one-China’ policy stance

Five Chinese state-owned companies to delist from NYSE

Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

Read more stories