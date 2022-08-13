AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
JS Bank partners with Visa for loyalty cashback service

Published 13 Aug, 2022

KARACHI: JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing Banks in Pakistan, has partnered with VISA, a world leader in digital payments for 24-hour cashback on purchases through JS Credit Cards.

The agreement was inked, at the Visa Innovation Centre in Dubai between Atif Salim Malik, Group Head Retail Banking – JS Bank, and Leila Serhan, GCM North Africa Levant and Pakistan – Visa alongside other senior representatives from both institutions.

This first-of-a-kind cashback allows customers to get an instant cashback within 24 hours of the purchase. This will provide relief and convenience to customers and is another step by JS Bank in offering industry-first offerings to its valued clients.

Speaking on the occasion, Atif Salim Malik said, “Today’s banking and payment landscape requires agility. We are excited for this unique partnership with VISA and look forward to enabling our customers to enjoy powerful, digital-first payment solutions and experiences.”

Leila Serhan, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for North Africa, Levant and Pakistan, Visa, commented: “In Pakistan, we have seen a significant shift to digital payments during the pandemic which shows no sign of slowing down. Visa is delighted to partner with JS Bank to launch this first-of-a-kind loyalty cashback service, a unique proposition that’s tailored for the evolving needs of consumers in Pakistan.”

JS Bank VISA loyalty cashback service

