Business community urged to prepare ‘charter of demand’

FAISALABAD: Business community must prepare a comprehensive “charter of demand” to drag out economy from the persistent crisis and pressurize government to accept it in best interest of the nation and country instead of wasting time to bring the political rivals on a table, said Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain Former President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He said that the business community of Faisalabad had already prepared a textile policy which was adopted by the previous government and tangible results were achieved in addition to enhancing exports. He lamented that more than one hundred days have passed but no representative of the government or minister visited Faisalabad to discuss the economic issues with the business community. He said that in view of the gravity of the issues, the Commerce Minister had to visit Faisalabad as it’s first and foremost duty.

Syed Zia said that the government was busy in political turmoil and hence we must take stakeholders into confidence and prepare a charter of demand and then force the government to implement it. He said that the government had stopped the payment of sales tax refund and DLTL due to the financial constraints but we raised this issue from the platform of PHMA and the government had to release sufficient amounts for the payment of refunds to the exporters.

He warned that due to the global supply chain problem, and fluctuation of dollar, inflation, increase in policy rate coupled with un-sustained policies, our exports recorded a steep decline and further waning is expected in the coming months.

Commenting on the global climate changes, Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain said that Europe was experiencing the worst ever hot season which would disturb their living style and they may stop purchasing summer wear during the next hot season.

