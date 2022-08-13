AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Business community urged to prepare ‘charter of demand’

Press Release Published 13 Aug, 2022 05:21am

FAISALABAD: Business community must prepare a comprehensive “charter of demand” to drag out economy from the persistent crisis and pressurize government to accept it in best interest of the nation and country instead of wasting time to bring the political rivals on a table, said Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain Former President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He said that the business community of Faisalabad had already prepared a textile policy which was adopted by the previous government and tangible results were achieved in addition to enhancing exports. He lamented that more than one hundred days have passed but no representative of the government or minister visited Faisalabad to discuss the economic issues with the business community. He said that in view of the gravity of the issues, the Commerce Minister had to visit Faisalabad as it’s first and foremost duty.

Syed Zia said that the government was busy in political turmoil and hence we must take stakeholders into confidence and prepare a charter of demand and then force the government to implement it. He said that the government had stopped the payment of sales tax refund and DLTL due to the financial constraints but we raised this issue from the platform of PHMA and the government had to release sufficient amounts for the payment of refunds to the exporters.

He warned that due to the global supply chain problem, and fluctuation of dollar, inflation, increase in policy rate coupled with un-sustained policies, our exports recorded a steep decline and further waning is expected in the coming months.

Commenting on the global climate changes, Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain said that Europe was experiencing the worst ever hot season which would disturb their living style and they may stop purchasing summer wear during the next hot season.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FCCI business community Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain charter of demand

Comments

1000 characters

Business community urged to prepare ‘charter of demand’

June FCA: Discos allowed Rs9.90/unit tariff hike

Maersk suspends C&F export shipments’ bookings

NFML imported stock: Dealer transfer price raised to Rs2,150 per bag

Verification of refinance claims under EFS automated

KE appoints Mark Gerard Skelton as board chairman

‘Economic recovery continues despite challenges’

President gets input on ‘grim’ situation from media persons

India sticks to ‘one-China’ policy stance

Five Chinese state-owned companies to delist from NYSE

Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

Read more stories