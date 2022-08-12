AGL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
ANL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
AVN 79.44 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.6%)
BOP 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.69%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.95%)
EFERT 79.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.64%)
EPCL 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.28%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
GGGL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.76%)
GGL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.04%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.41%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.6%)
LOTCHEM 34.70 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (5.57%)
MLCF 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 86.72 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.57%)
PAEL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.76%)
PRL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (6.79%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TPL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.56%)
TPLP 20.19 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.56%)
TREET 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
TRG 96.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.96%)
UNITY 20.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.72%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,265 Increased By 56.9 (1.35%)
BR30 15,717 Increased By 271.6 (1.76%)
KSE100 42,728 Increased By 484.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,169 Increased By 196.8 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 climbs on smaller-than-expected GDP contraction, GSK rebound

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2022 02:01pm

London’s FTSE 100 rose on Friday after data showed Britain’s economy contracted less than feared in the second quarter, while drugmaker GSK steadied after heavy selling this week on litigation concerns.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.6% and was on course for a fourth straight weekly gain, while the FTSE 250 midcap index edged up 0.1%, also set for a weekly rise.

The Office for National Statistics said the UK’s gross domestic product fell by 0.1% in the June quarter, compared with forecasts for a 0.3% drop.

However, the data still pointed to growing weakness among consumer-facing sectors of the economy, like retail and restaurants, that are most exposed to a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

“The fall in UK GDP during the second quarter was largely down to noise,” James Smith, economist at ING wrote in a note.

FTSE 100 ends down as GSK slumps

“But the risk of recession is rising quickly, with gas futures hitting new highs for next winter and our latest estimates suggesting the household energy price cap could come close to 5,000 pounds in the second quarter of next year. Much now depends on fiscal policy announcements in the autumn.”

Sterling lost 0.4%, supporting the dollar earners on the FTSE 100 including oil majors Shell and BP.

Nearly two-third of the revenue from FTSE 100 companies are made overseas.

Drugmaker GSK rose 3.0% after shedding about 16% in the past two sessions on concerns about US litigation focused on a heartburn drug that contained a probable carcinogen.

GSK said on Thursday there is no evidence of a causal association between therapy with the heartburn drug ranitidine and the development of cancer in patient.

Haleon, GSK’s recently spun-off consumer health unit, edged 0.3% higher.

Flutter jumped 10.5% after the world’s largest online betting firm said it expected to finish the year ahead of 2021 excluding an expected final year of losses in its fast growing US business.

At the bottom of the midcap index was 888 Holdings Plc , which fell 8.3% after the bookmaker reported a fall in its first-half interim profit, dented by tightened UK online gambling safety measures and the cost-of-living crisis.

FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 climbs on smaller-than-expected GDP contraction, GSK rebound

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to appreciate, hovers around 215

Extended Fund Facility: Pakistan receives Letter of Intent from IMF

Islamabad Court approves judicial remand for Gill, rejects extension in physical remand

Upcoming monetary policy: majority polled expect no change in key interest rate

UK economy closes in on recession

Purchase of coal: CPHGC seeks Rs167bn from govt

USF and Ignite: Telecom operators seek suspension of their contribution for two years

Import of petroleum products: PSO receives Rs62bn for confirmation of LCs

Revised tax regime for traders: Promulgation of Ordinance put off till next month

Oil prices set for weekly climb, but cloudy outlook caps gains

Read more stories