AGL 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
ANL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.59%)
AVN 79.15 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.23%)
BOP 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.15%)
CNERGY 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.97%)
EFERT 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
EPCL 67.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
GGGL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.76%)
GGL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.74%)
GTECH 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
HUMNL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.84%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.25%)
LOTCHEM 34.68 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.51%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 86.01 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.73%)
PAEL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.76%)
PRL 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.48%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.8%)
TPL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
TPLP 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.11%)
TREET 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.18%)
TRG 95.95 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.53%)
UNITY 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.62%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,254 Increased By 45.4 (1.08%)
BR30 15,663 Increased By 217.4 (1.41%)
KSE100 42,630 Increased By 386.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 16,119 Increased By 147.8 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold set for fourth weekly rise on bruised US dollar

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2022 11:36am

Gold prices steadied on Friday, heading for their fourth consecutive weekly gain, as broader weakness in the dollar countered pressure from an uptick in Treasury yields and prospects of US interest rate hikes.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,790.23 per ounce, as of 0511 GMT, and has gained nearly 1% so far this week.

US gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $1,806.10.

“Fundamentally gold is facing conflicting factors here. On one hand, we have a weaker US dollar helping, but the other side of the equation is of course the rise in yields,” said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX.

The dollar was set for its third weekly loss in four, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

Data on Thursday showed US producer prices unexpectedly fell in July. It came a day after news that consumer prices (CPI) were unchanged in July due to a drop in gasoline prices.

Gold inches lower on rate hike expectations by Federal Reserve

“With US inflation data now behind us, it is almost like the calm after the storm and that has led to tight ranges for currencies and commodities after a spell of volatility a couple of days ago,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said that while a half-percentage-point interest rate hike in September “makes sense,” she is open to the possibility of a bigger hike to fight too-high inflation.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 61.5% chance of a 50-basis-point hike in September and a 38.5% chance of a 75-bp increase.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Spot silver gained 0.2% to $20.34 per ounce, platinum fell 0.1% to $954.74, and palladium slipped 0.2% to $2,271.95.

Gold Prices Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold set for fourth weekly rise on bruised US dollar

Pakistan, Turkiye sign preferential trade agreement

Extended Fund Facility: Pakistan receives Letter of Intent from IMF

Islamabad Court approves judicial remand for Gill, rejects extension in physical remand

Rs50bn loan from consortium of banks: ECC decides to issue letter of comfort to PSO

Purchase of coal: CPHGC seeks Rs167bn from govt

USF and Ignite: Telecom operators seek suspension of their contribution for two years

Import of petroleum products: PSO receives Rs62bn for confirmation of LCs

Revised tax regime for traders: Promulgation of Ordinance put off till next month

Oil prices slip on cloudy demand outlook, but poised for weekly gain

CASA-1000: NTDC seeks $35m financing

Read more stories