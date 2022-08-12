AGL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
ANL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.15%)
AVN 78.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
EFERT 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.53%)
EPCL 67.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
FFL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
GGL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
GTECH 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.98%)
MLCF 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 85.75 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.42%)
PAEL 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.91%)
PRL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.77%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TPL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.56%)
TPLP 20.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.01%)
TREET 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.99%)
TRG 94.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,243 Increased By 35 (0.83%)
BR30 15,576 Increased By 130.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 42,546 Increased By 303 (0.72%)
KSE30 16,089 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares on track for fourth week of gains; inflation data watched

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2022 10:59am

BENGALURU: Indian shares steadied on Friday and were on track to end higher for a fourth straight week driven by strength in metal stocks, while investors awaited domestic inflation data for July due later.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.01% at 17,660.45, as of 0425 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.02% to 59,319.41.

Technology stocks weighed on the market, although the benchmark indexes were on their way to register the longest winning streak since January.

In the past four weeks and including Friday’s session, both the BSE Sensex and NSE climbed over 5%, and were up nearly 1.8% year-to-date, data showed.

Markets were shut on Tuesday for a local holiday. Market participants watched for Consumer Price Index (CPI) data scheduled after market close.

A Reuters poll showed India’s retail inflation likely eased in July due to a fall in food and fuel prices but stayed well above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit of 6% for a seventh consecutive month.

Indian shares hit four-month high; inflation data eyed

In Mumbai trading, Nifty’s metal index and energy index climbed 1.84% and 1.16%, respectively, while IT index declined 0.75%.

Among top-performers on the Nifty 50, state-owned oil producer Oil and Natural Gas Corp climbed nearly 4% ahead of its quarterly earnings results and Tata Steel advanced 2.4%. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise dropped 2.4%.

The company late on Thursday reported a 35% fall in quarterly profit.

“The Nifty would see some kind of profit booking attempts ahead of a long weekend and as it gained almost 1500 points in last eight trading session,” said Prashanth Tapse, research analyst at Mehta Equities.

Indian markets will be closed on Monday.

Broader Asian equities tracked Wall Street’s overnight weakness as investors were jittery over uncertainty around the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to tackle inflation despite some softness last month.

Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares on track for fourth week of gains; inflation data watched

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to appreciate, hovers around 214-215

Rs50bn loan from consortium of banks: ECC decides to issue letter of comfort to PSO

Purchase of coal: CPHGC seeks Rs167bn from govt

FCA mechanism: KE’s tariff for June hiked by Rs11.10/unit

Islamabad Court approves judicial remand for Gill, rejects extension in physical remand

Japanese meet PM, say mulling investing $1bn

USF and Ignite: Telecom operators seek suspension of their contribution for two years

Import of petroleum products: PSO receives Rs62bn for confirmation of LCs

Revised tax regime for traders: Promulgation of Ordinance put off till next month

Pakistan, Turkiye to sign PTA today

Read more stories