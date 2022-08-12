AGL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
ANL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.15%)
AVN 78.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
EFERT 79.17 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.66%)
EPCL 67.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
FFL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
FLYNG 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
GGL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
GTECH 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 33.93 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.22%)
MLCF 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 85.96 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.67%)
PAEL 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.91%)
PRL 18.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
TPLP 20.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.01%)
TREET 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.37%)
TRG 94.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
UNITY 20.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.54%)
WAVES 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,243 Increased By 34.3 (0.81%)
BR30 15,582 Increased By 137 (0.89%)
KSE100 42,547 Increased By 303.8 (0.72%)
KSE30 16,090 Increased By 118.6 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks, miners drag Australian shares lower

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2022 10:41am

Australian shares fell on Friday, dragged down by losses in banking and mining stocks following an overnight retreat in Wall Street, while Insurance Australia Group gained after posting strong annual results.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.5% at 7,034.10 by 0035 GMT. The benchmark was on track to rise 0.1% this week. Elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei advanced 2.2% to 28,425.53, while S&P 500 E-minis futures were flat.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed lower overnight on the realization the Federal Reserve still needs to aggressively boost interest rates to fully tame rising consumer prices despite fresh evidence of cooling inflation.

Financials fell 0.3%, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia declining 1.1% among the so-called “Big Four” banks. Miners shed 0.4% even as iron ore prices advanced overnight.

However, the sub-index was set to gain 2.5% for the week. Fortescue Metals Group fell 0.2%, while Rio Tinto added 0.6% and BHP Group was flat.

Gold stocks declined 1% as bullion prices edged lower overnight.

The country’s major gold miners Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources fell 1.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

Australian shares end at two-month high on boost from miners, banks

The technology sub-index slipped 1.6% to hit its lowest since Aug. 2. Xero and WiseTech Global fell 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively.

Insurance Australia Group rose 1.5% to hit a near three-month high, after the general insurer posted an annual profit from a loss a year ago.

On the upside, firm crude prices pushed energy stocks up 0.4%, with Woodside Energy and Santos advancing 1.6% and 0.4%, respectively. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged 0.1% higher to 11,766.61.

A Reuters poll found that the country’s central bank will stick to its hawkish stance and deliver a fourth straight half-point rate hike on Wednesday.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Banks, miners drag Australian shares lower

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to appreciate, hovers around 214-215

Rs50bn loan from consortium of banks: ECC decides to issue letter of comfort to PSO

Purchase of coal: CPHGC seeks Rs167bn from govt

FCA mechanism: KE’s tariff for June hiked by Rs11.10/unit

Islamabad Court approves judicial remand for Gill, rejects extension in physical remand

Japanese meet PM, say mulling investing $1bn

USF and Ignite: Telecom operators seek suspension of their contribution for two years

Import of petroleum products: PSO receives Rs62bn for confirmation of LCs

Revised tax regime for traders: Promulgation of Ordinance put off till next month

Pakistan, Turkiye to sign PTA today

Read more stories