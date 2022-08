HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose at the open of trade Friday, extending the previous day’s rally as traders cheered fresh data indicating US inflation easing slightly.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.38 percent, or 75.86 points, to 20,158.29.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.18 percent, or 5.90 points, to 3,275.77, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.11 percent, or 2.38 points, to 2,214.60.