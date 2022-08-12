AGL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
Markets

Hong Kong shares finish on front foot

AFP Published August 12, 2022 Updated August 12, 2022 01:46pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended the week on a positive note Friday, extending the previous day’s rally as traders grow hopeful a drop in inflation could allow the Federal Reserve to ease back on its interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.46 percent, or 93.19 points, to close at 20,175.62.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.15 percent, or 4.78 points, to 3,276.89, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.45 percent, or 9.92 points, to 2,207.06.

Hong Kong stocks

