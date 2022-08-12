Hong Kong shares finish on front foot

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended the week on a positive note Friday, extending the previous day’s rally as traders grow hopeful a drop in inflation could allow the Federal Reserve to ease back on its interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.46 percent, or 93.19 points, to close at 20,175.62.

Hong Kong stocks mark worst day in a week

The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.15 percent, or 4.78 points, to 3,276.89, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.45 percent, or 9.92 points, to 2,207.06.