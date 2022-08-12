AGL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
Swat, Miramshah and Mir Ali areas: PM forms 16-member Jirga to deal with law and order challenge

Ali Hussain Published 12 Aug, 2022 05:44am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday constituted a 16-member representative Jirga in a bid to restore peace in North Waziristan tribal district where locals are staging sit-in protest against increased incidents of target killings and militants’ activities.

According to a notification of the ministry of defence, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif set up a “comprehensive and fully empowered” Jirga regarding the deteriorating law and order situation in Swat, Miramshah and Mir Ali areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The Jirga will consist of representatives of the parliamentary parties, besides provincial representatives, leaders of all political parties including Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI). Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) senior leader Akram Durrani, Maulana Attaur Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N’s) provincial leader Ameer Muqam, and JI’s Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan are among the Jirga members.

PM urges KP CM to pay attention to law, order situation

They will proceed to Mir Ali on Friday (today to meet the people who are staging a sit-in there. The move comes amid reports of re-emergence of TTP militants in certain bordering areas and Swat. There is also a massive sit-in in North Waziristan against the increased incidents of target killings and reports about re-emergence of militants in the tribal district.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

