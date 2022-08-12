Lesco resumes load-shedding after 10th Muharram

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has resumed load shedding after 10th of Muharram as the demand has surpassed supply due to the heavily humid weather. At present, said company sources, three to four hours a day load shedding is being carried out at present which is likely to increase ahead.

It may be noted that the overall power shortfall is reported to cross 6,000 megawatt, leading to six hours per day load shedding across the country.

According to the power division, the total power production in the country stood at 22,855 megawatt while demand outstripped 29,000 megawatt.

The power division said that around 7,570 megawatt of electricity was being generated from hydropower plants while government-operated thermal power plants were producing around 1,000 megawatt.

