AGL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.9%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
CNERGY 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.65%)
EFERT 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.56%)
EPCL 67.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.75%)
FCCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.32%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.31%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 32.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
OGDC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
TPLP 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
TREET 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.93%)
UNITY 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.49%)
WAVES 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,209 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,445 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 42,243 Decreased By -251.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,972 Decreased By -108.3 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Port Qasim activity

Published 12 Aug, 2022 05:44am

KARACHI: Five ships namely, MSC Houston, EM Astoria, IVS Atsugi, T Risha and Hafnia Shinano carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and Gas oil arrived at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 10th August-2022, berthed at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile two more ships, Super Trader and Milha Raslafan carrying Wheat and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 10 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, Container ship, ‘MSC Houston’ and Chemicals carrier ‘GC Argon’ left the port on Thursday morning and two more ships, FCL Celebration and EM Astoria are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 142,283 tonnes, comprising 105,283 tonnes imports cargo and 36,853 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,338 Containers (2,757 TEUs Imports and 1,581TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Star Gaia, Ginga Cheeta, and Milhar Raslafan & two more ships, MSC Iris and Navious Constellation scheduled to load/offload Rice, Chemicals, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL, EETL and QICT respectively on Thursday, 11th August-2022.

Nearly, 7691 containers comprising of 4886 containers import and 2805 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1356 of 20’s and 1697 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 168 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 252 of 20’s and 442 of 40’s loaded containers while 789 of 20’s and 440 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LNG Port Qasim export cargo

Comments

1000 characters

Port Qasim activity

Rs50bn loan from consortium of banks: ECC decides to issue letter of comfort to PSO

Purchase of coal: CPHGC seeks Rs167bn from govt

FCA mechanism: KE’s tariff for June hiked by Rs11.10/unit

Debt servicing: Forex reserves fall by over $2bn in 5 weeks

Japanese meet PM, say mulling investing $1bn

PM for sustained high-level exchanges with EU

Oil demand rises as gas prices surge: IEA

Swat, Miramshah and Mir Ali areas: PM forms 16-member Jirga to deal with law and order challenge

3 soldiers killed, 2 fighters martyred in Indian army base attack

USF and Ignite: Telecom operators seek suspension of their contribution for two years

Read more stories