Aug 12, 2022
Pakistan

US envoy visits mausoleum, pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

Press Release Published 12 Aug, 2022 05:44am

KARACHI: US Ambassador Donald Blome visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and paid his respect to the founder of Pakistan ahead of Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day. Ambassador Blome laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and signed the guestbook on behalf of the US Embassy in Islamabad.

Ambassador Blome later visited the tombs of Liaquat Ali Khan, Pakistan’s first Prime Minister, and Fatima Jinnah, Jinnah’s sister. He toured the adjoining museum and admired the artifacts related to the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Ambassador Blome noted in the guestbook: “It is a great honor to be here at the Mazar-e-Quaid to pay my respects and commemorate the legacy of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The United States shares Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of a Pakistan at peace with itself and its neighbors, a Pakistan of religious tolerance, economic prosperity, and social inclusion. On behalf of the American people, I offer Pakistan warm congratulations on its 75th Independence Day. This year marks 75 years of bilateral relations between the United States and Pakistan. The United States values our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as critical to US interests. We support strengthening economic ties between our two countries by expanding private sector trade and investment, which benefits both countries”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

