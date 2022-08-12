KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (August 11, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
326,169,610 161,924,913 8,740,144,314 4,381,537,392
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 736,369,917 (616,910,076) 119,459,841
Local Individuals 7,500,882,290 -7,181,136,024 319,746,265
Local Corporates 2,491,818,898 -2,931,025,005 (439,206,106)
===============================================================================
