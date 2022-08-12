KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 11, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,243.33 High: 42,678.27 Low: 42,214.63 Net Change: 251.52 Volume (000): 128,323 Value (000): 5,770,745 Makt Cap (000) 1,661,444,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,577.88 NET CH (+) 2.50 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,214.60 NET CH (-) 34.02 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,858.00 NET CH (-) 80.26 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,728.64 NET CH (+) 3.14 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,960.26 NET CH (-) 12.96 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,646.56 NET CH (-) 56.36 ------------------------------------ As on: 11-August-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022