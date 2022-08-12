Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 11, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,243.33
High: 42,678.27
Low: 42,214.63
Net Change: 251.52
Volume (000): 128,323
Value (000): 5,770,745
Makt Cap (000) 1,661,444,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,577.88
NET CH (+) 2.50
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,214.60
NET CH (-) 34.02
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,858.00
NET CH (-) 80.26
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,728.64
NET CH (+) 3.14
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,960.26
NET CH (-) 12.96
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,646.56
NET CH (-) 56.36
------------------------------------
As on: 11-August-2022
====================================
Comments