KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (August 11, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 212.50 214.50 DKK 29.35 29.45
SAUDIA RIYAL 57.00 58.00 NOK 22.24 22.34
UAE DIRHAM 58.00 59.20 SEK 21.12 21.22
EURO 221.00 224.00 AUD $ 150.50 152.50
UK POUND 260.00 263.00 CAD $ 167.00 169.00
JAPANI YEN 1.58920 1.60920 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.65
CHF 225.27 226.27 CHINESE YUAN 33.50 34.50
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.70 2.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
