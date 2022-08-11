AGL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
ANL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
AVN 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.94%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
EPCL 68.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.41%)
FCCL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.64%)
FLYNG 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.49%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.8%)
GGL 17.36 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.03%)
GTECH 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.45%)
HUMNL 7.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.64%)
LOTCHEM 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
MLCF 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
OGDC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
PRL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.72%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
TELE 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
TPL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.4%)
TRG 95.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
UNITY 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 4,238 Decreased By -0.3 (-0.01%)
BR30 15,539 Decreased By -15 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,457 Decreased By -38.1 (-0.09%)
KSE30 16,081 Increased By 0.6 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Coca-Cola HBC flags one-time $195m hit from Russian operations

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2022 12:52pm

Coca-Cola HBC AG said on Thursday it incurred a one-time hit of 190 million euros ($195.36 million) in the first-half due to costs related to its business in Russia after it stopped sale of Coca-Cola drinks in the country following the Ukraine war.

The soft drinks bottler, which once counted Russia as one of its biggest markets, also expects to sustain financial charges of about 82 million euros in the second-half as it depleted all its stocks and would no longer produce or sell Coca-Cola or other brands of the Coca-Cola Company in Russia.

HBC is one of Coca-Cola’s many bottlers worldwide and holds local Coca-Cola franchises to bottle and sell drinks produced by the U.S. beverage giant. Coca-Cola holds more than 20% stake in HBC.

The London-listed firm also reported a 34% fall in net profit at about 153 million euros for the six months ending July 1, hit by the charges.

It also reinstated its forecast, expecting comparable operating profit for 2022 to be between 740 million euros and 820 million euros.

Ukraine war Russia's invasion of Ukraine Coca-Cola

Comments

1000 characters

Coca-Cola HBC flags one-time $195m hit from Russian operations

PM presents solar solution to costly fuel problem

IK denies army-PTI rift, alludes to fall of Dhaka

Presidential Ordinance almost ready: New tax rates under FTS to be notified on Oct 1

New PPA: PD not willing to commit over 1,000MW to KE

US gasoline prices fall below $4 for first time since March

Oil steadies as IEA hikes 2022 demand growth forecast

Google opposes Facebook-backed proposal for self-regulatory body in India

Lower energy demand, oil prices: Miftah says BoP surplus ‘imminent’

Move aims at keeping uniform rate across country: Nepra approves Re0.57 per unit hike in KE tariff

TV channel’s owner, 5 others charged with sedition

Read more stories