AGL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.86%)
AVN 78.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.48%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
CNERGY 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.46%)
EFERT 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 68.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.09%)
FCCL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.43%)
FLYNG 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
GGGL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.64%)
GGL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.86%)
GTECH 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.45%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.95%)
LOTCHEM 32.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.89%)
MLCF 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
OGDC 84.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
PAEL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.72%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
TPL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.25%)
TREET 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.91%)
TRG 95.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
UNITY 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.79%)
WAVES 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,248 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,621 Increased By 66.6 (0.43%)
KSE100 42,553 Increased By 57.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,102 Increased By 22.3 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar struggles to regain inflation-induced losses

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2022 10:41am

HONG KONG: The euro and Japanese yen held onto most of their overnight gains on Thursday, having been boosted by US inflation data coming in less hot than feared and sending the dollar tumbling.

The European common currency was trading at $1.0285, with its 0.14% loss on the day, though it came after a 0.84% jump on Wednesday - its biggest daily percentage gain since mid-June.

Similarly one dollar was worth 133.15 yen up 0.2% on Thursday, after a 1.6% tumble the previous day .

The dollar plunged overnight after US consumer prices were unchanged in July compared with June, when prices rose a monthly 1.3%. The July result was lower than expectations due to a sharp drop in the cost of petrol, causing markets to reposition on hopes that inflation was peaking.

If price rises have reached their zenith, investors expect the US Federal Reserve will not have to maintain its eye-wateringly steep pace of interest rate hikes, which had been supporting the dollar.

Analysts at Standard Chartered said the decline in the dollar seemed to be driven by improvements in investors’ attitude to riskier assets - except for the move against the yen, which they said was more of a yield play.

Dollar stuck ahead of key US inflation print

“The surprise downward (inflation) move takes out much of the fear that the market had of a 75bps Fed hike or even inter-meeting moves,” they wrote in a note.

“We suspect that many investors did not want to put on positions ahead of an important number that could have gone either way, so some of the post-CPI moves probably reflect delayed buying of risk-correlated positions.”

US shares and short dated treasuries also rallied on the news, which pushed the Nasdaq more than 20% above its June low and the two-year treasury yield down to 3.2141%, seven basis points lower than its previous close.

US Treasuries were not trading in Asia due to a holiday in Japan.

Markets are currently pricing in a 57.5% chance of a 50 basis point interest rate rise at the Fed’s next meeting, according to the CME’s Fedwatch tool, though another 75 basis point increase remains possible.

Fed policy makers were also warning in public remarks after the data that they would continue to tighten monetary policy until price pressures were fully broken.

The Australian dollar, another commonly used proxy for risk sentiment, was at $0.7066, down 0.2% after a 1.7% overnight gain, and sterling, was slightly softer at $1.2192.

Bitcoin, which has also traded in line with risk assets, was up 2.6% at $24,577. A break past $24,676 would be a two month high for the world’s largest cryptocurency.

US dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar struggles to regain inflation-induced losses

IK denies army-PTI rift, alludes to fall of Dhaka

Presidential Ordinance almost ready: New tax rates under FTS to be notified on Oct 1

New PPA: PD not willing to commit over 1,000MW to KE

Oil edges lower as supply disruption concerns ease

Lower energy demand, oil prices: Miftah says BoP surplus ‘imminent’

Move aims at keeping uniform rate across country: Nepra approves Re0.57 per unit hike in KE tariff

TV channel’s owner, 5 others charged with sedition

Foreign donor-assisted projects: MoF revises accounting procedure for revolving fund accounts

Framework agreement signed: Denmark to provide interest-free loans in four sectors

Restrictions imposed by SBP: PHMA seeks Miftah’s intervention

Read more stories