By-elections for nine seats: IHC rejects PTI’s plea seeking suspension of schedule

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s request to suspend the schedule of by-polls announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for nine constituencies of the National Assembly.

A single bench of the IHC comprising Acting Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing of the petition and turned down the PTI’s request to suspend the election schedule. However, the bench issued notices to the ECP and deferred the hearing till August 16, directing the commission to submit its reply in this matter.

During the hearing, Justice Aamer remarked that let this electoral process be continued. He added that the process of by-elections in 123 constituencies would also be completed later.

PTI’s Counsel Faisal Chaudhry advocate requested the court to suspend the election schedule. At this, the court asked the lawyer to present any legal reason for his request.

The acting chief justice said that the petitioner was demanding to stop an electoral process but he had to tell a legal solid reason for this. The bench said that the ECP issued the by-elections’ schedule after the nine seats went vacant.

The lawyer said that a petition was pending before the IHC against phase-wise acceptance of resignations of the PTI’s MNAs. He added that they were ready to contest the election but it should be held in 123 constituencies.

Then, the bench said that let this process be completed and the elections in other constituencies would also take place later. Later, the court issued notices to respondents rejecting the request to suspend the election schedule.

In the meanwhile, the IHC disposed of a petition of the PTI against the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for carrying out action against the staffers of the party’s secretariat in connection with the prohibited funding case.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer heard the petition. During the hearing, PTI counsel Shah Khawaradvocate argued that the FIA in its summon did not describe the reason for issuing the notices.

The acting chief justice observed that the FIA issued notices against its own circular. The FIA counsel informed the bench that theFIA Cybercrimes Wing has issued the notices. Justice Aamer asked you want to say that every wing of the agency has its own procedure of inquiry.

He added what is wrong in describing the reason in the notice. He further said it is the duty of the FIA to describe the reason why a person is being summoned by it. The PTI’s counsel asked the court to bound the FIA to follow the procedure.

Later, the FIA deputy director stated that the FIA would again issue the notices after amending it according to the prescribed procedure. At this, the court disposed of the matter.

In the petition, the PTI Secretariat staff contended that Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asked for action against the PTI secretariat employees in his press conference and the FIA served notices to the staffers late last Thursday night via WhatsApp.

The petitioners stated that the FIA notices were “malicious” and that the federal institution should be stopped from harassing the PTI workers. Their lawyer requested the high court to declare the FIA notices null and void.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022