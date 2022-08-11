AGL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
AVN 78.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
EFERT 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.44%)
EPCL 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.86%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.96%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
FLYNG 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
GGGL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 32.52 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.69%)
MLCF 28.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.28%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.11%)
PAEL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
PRL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
TPL 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
TREET 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
TRG 95.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.84%)
UNITY 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.92%)
WAVES 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 51.2 (1.22%)
BR30 15,554 Increased By 80.4 (0.52%)
KSE100 42,495 Increased By 398.6 (0.95%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 197.2 (1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Saeed accuses Imran of running social media campaign against army

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2022 04:35am

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Minister for Labour and Manpower Saeed Ghani accused former prime minister Imran Khan for running the recent social media campaign against Pakistan Army and said it was a continuation of the PTI’s well-thought-out plan started four months ago and an inquiry must be held into this respect.

In a press conference on Wednesday here at Sindh House, he said the language used by Shahbaz Gill against the Pak Army and the state institutions were a continuation of Imran Khan’s political campaign.

Freedom of expression does not mean violating the restriction imposed under the Constitution of Pakistan and the laws, he added.

He maintained that his party would oppose any attempt at imposition of a dictatorial system on the country as his party denounced such a system introduced by General Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf in the past.

The provincial minister further said that the present military leadership was saying that they would not interfere in politics.

He said Imran Khan never denounced at any occasion that the campaign against Pak Army was wrong and incorrect.

“He incited the public by himself to run such kinds of acts against institutions”, he added.

He said no one was a bigger risk than Imran Khan to Pakistan’s security in the sense that he moved to destroy institutions. Ïmran Khan destroyed all institutions - army, judiciary, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), parliament, and even media.

He said Imran had stated that the foreign policy of Indian Prime Minister Modi was in favour of his public and no one could dictate Indian government.

“No man is morally and financial more corrupt than Imran Khan and he is accusing people while his children are sitting in London”, he maintained.

Referring to Rs 140 million watch from “Toshakhana”, he said that it was not stealing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Saeed Ghani Shahbaz Gill Pakistan Army Imran Khan

Comments

Comments are closed.

Saeed accuses Imran of running social media campaign against army

IK denies army-PTI rift, alludes to fall of Dhaka

Presidential Ordinance almost ready: New tax rates under FTS to be notified on Oct 1

New PPA: PD not willing to commit over 1,000MW to KE

Lower energy demand, oil prices: Miftah says BoP surplus ‘imminent’

Move aims at keeping uniform rate across country: Nepra approves Re0.57 per unit hike in KE tariff

TV channel’s owner, 5 others charged with sedition

Indian companies swapping dollar for Asian currencies to buy Russian coal

Foreign donor-assisted projects: MoF revises accounting procedure for revolving fund accounts

Framework agreement signed: Denmark to provide interest-free loans in four sectors

Equities reassemble

Read more stories