Saeed accuses Imran of running social media campaign against army

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Minister for Labour and Manpower Saeed Ghani accused former prime minister Imran Khan for running the recent social media campaign against Pakistan Army and said it was a continuation of the PTI’s well-thought-out plan started four months ago and an inquiry must be held into this respect.

In a press conference on Wednesday here at Sindh House, he said the language used by Shahbaz Gill against the Pak Army and the state institutions were a continuation of Imran Khan’s political campaign.

Freedom of expression does not mean violating the restriction imposed under the Constitution of Pakistan and the laws, he added.

He maintained that his party would oppose any attempt at imposition of a dictatorial system on the country as his party denounced such a system introduced by General Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf in the past.

The provincial minister further said that the present military leadership was saying that they would not interfere in politics.

He said Imran Khan never denounced at any occasion that the campaign against Pak Army was wrong and incorrect.

“He incited the public by himself to run such kinds of acts against institutions”, he added.

He said no one was a bigger risk than Imran Khan to Pakistan’s security in the sense that he moved to destroy institutions. Ïmran Khan destroyed all institutions - army, judiciary, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), parliament, and even media.

He said Imran had stated that the foreign policy of Indian Prime Minister Modi was in favour of his public and no one could dictate Indian government.

“No man is morally and financial more corrupt than Imran Khan and he is accusing people while his children are sitting in London”, he maintained.

Referring to Rs 140 million watch from “Toshakhana”, he said that it was not stealing.

