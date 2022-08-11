AGL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
JI supports 5pc quota for minorities in public sector jobs

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2022 04:35am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that 90 percent of the roads network as well as almost other civic infrastructure have collapsed in Karachi while all so-called mainstream political parties, other than the JI, were trying their level best to delay the local bodies polls in the city and even they approached the judiciary in this regard.

He said that flawed policies and towering inflation have also badly affected the middle class of the society. The JI has waged a war against those responsible for flawed policies and corrupt practices in the society. He said that the JI’s candidate for Karachi mayor, if elected, would ensure the rights of minorities in the local government setup.

The JI leader expressed these views while addressing the Minorities Day Conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq. He said that the JI fully owns the demand for five percent quota for minorities in the public sector jobs to support the community. He further said that Islam doesn’t preach hatred, neither it tolerate forced conversions as both the ideas are totally against the spirit of Islam.

The JI leader while presenting a comparison of minorities in India and Pakistan said that the entire Pakistani nation supports it’s minorities in any hard time or controversy. He also shed light in detail on the status of minorities in the neighboring country, India.

Further talking about Karachi, he said 30 million Karachiites have realized that the JI is the only solution to miseries being faced by the megalopolis.

JI leader Muslim Pervez also addressed the conference and talked in detail about the rights of minorities in the light of Islamic teachings as well as the constitution of Pakistan.

JI Minority Wing head Younous Sohan Advocate and other minorities leaders also addressed the program. On the occasion, prayers in poetic version were also offered.

