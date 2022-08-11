More rains likely until 13th, says PMD: Karachi localities receive light to heavy rains

KARACHI: Various neighbourhoods in the provincial capital received light to heavy rains on Wednesday, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast more rains until August 13.

The rains turned the city’s hot and humid weather pleasant, but traffic jams and power outages were also reported from different parts of the metropolis.

The Met Office said heavy rains may trigger urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas from 11th to 13th August.

In Karachi the highest rainfall was recorded in the area of PAF Base Faisal (51 millimetres), followed by Quaidabad (45mm), Jinnah airport terminal (36mm), Korangi (35mm), DHA and Gadap Town (34mm), Saddar (33mm), Saadi Town (32mm), Surjani (28mm), University Road (27mm), Nazimabad (24mm), North Karachi (22mm), Gulshan-e-Maymar and Orangi Town (20mm), PAF Base Masroor (13mm), and Gulshan-e-Hadeed (9mm).

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah instructed the officials of the district administration, police and local bodies to ensure drainage of water as soon as the rains stop. As in the previous spell, water should be drained by installing pumps in low-lying areas.

The traffic police should take necessary measures for ensuring smooth flow of traffic, he added. Special care should be taken of people living in slums and katchi abadis.

Taking to Twitter, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said: “I am out on the roads; despite heavy rain major road arteries are clear including the underpasses. Machinery is present on the ground to take water out from areas where there is water, like Tower, Stadium Road, Baloch Colony. Will keep u all posted.”

Areas from where traffic jams were reported included Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Nagan Chowrangi, Teen Hatti, Jinnah Bridge, Karsaz, FTC to Avari hotel, PIB in front of Central Jail, Murshid Bazaar, Tibet Chowk to Regal Chowk, Patel Para, Lasbela Chowk, Denso Hall, Regent Plaza to FTC, and Anklesaria Chowk.

Residents of parts of Korangi, Landhi, Malir, Lyari, Nazimabad, and Orangi Town complained of prolonged power outages. The K-Electric said that approximately 200 feeders out of 1900 had been “powered down” for safety reasons.

A KE spokesperson said that with more rains expected, people should maintain a safe distance from all electricity infrastructures.

