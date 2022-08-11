AGL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
Ashura observed peacefully in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD: Ashura was observed peacefully with religious solemnity and reverence throughout the Faisalabad district.

On this occasion, tight security arrangements were made along the routes of processions to avert any untoward incident. Punjab Minister for Communication and Works/ In charge Muharram arrangements Ali Afzal Sahi along with Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain, RPO Imran Masood, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh and CPO Umar Saeed Malik were remained active whole the day and visited chowk clock tower, Central Imambargah Diglouspura, Sitiana road, Peoples Colony, Allama Iqbal Colony and other localities to check the security arrangements. They also supervised administrative and security arrangements at Chowk Clock Tower by staying there on sensitive time of main Processions and majlis. ADCG Qaiser Abbas Rind, SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal, Assistant Commissioners Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf, Muhammad Umar Maqbool, Members of District Peace Committee and other Ulma Karam were also along with them.

Punjab Minister for C&W, Commissioner, RPO, Deputy Commissioner and CPO also kept close liaison with Control Rooms. They visited the main control room at DC office and carried out monitoring of the security affairs on the routes with the help of CCTV Cameras. They visited the medical camps set up at Clock Tower and directed the health department and Rescue 1122 to provide best medical treatment to the mourners.

Talking to the media men, Punjab Minister for C&W said that Ashura processions and majalis in the district were held in peaceful environment while ideal atmosphere of sectarian harmony was witnessed among all schools of thoughts in this connection. He said strict security arrangements were made by districts and police administration to avoid any incident. He told heavy contingents of police and other forces were deployed at all the entry and exit points in sensitive areas to ensure security of the people. Punjab Minister appreciated the remarkable role of ulema karam, traders, media men and civil society for their exemplary cooperation to maintain peace during Ashura.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh said that Muharram arrangements had been made successful by following the coordinated strategy in order to ensuring peace and tranquility on Ashura Muharram. He lauded the sincere efforts of religious personalities of all sects, business community, media, organizers of processions and majalis, police, civil defense and other security agencies for playing their vital role for maintaining peace and religious harmony. He thanked ulema and members of peace committee for extending all out cooperation.

