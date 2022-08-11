KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (August 10, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Adam Sec. Attock Refinery 500 141.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 141.70
MRA Sec. Engro Polymer & Chem 500 71.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 71.00
Growth Sec. Fauji Cement 650,000 14.36
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 650,000 14.36
Topline Sec. Gharibwal Cement 500,000 20.48
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 20.48
Surmawala Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 500 28.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 28.25
Growth Sec. Lucky Cement 50,000 465.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 465.00
Growth Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 150,000 26.49
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 26.49
Surmawala Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 200 73.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 73.00
Growth Sec. Pioneer Cement 150,000 59.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 59.50
Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom 10,000,000 1.31
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 1.31
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 11,501,700
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments