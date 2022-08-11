KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (August 10, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Adam Sec. Attock Refinery 500 141.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 141.70 MRA Sec. Engro Polymer & Chem 500 71.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 71.00 Growth Sec. Fauji Cement 650,000 14.36 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 650,000 14.36 Topline Sec. Gharibwal Cement 500,000 20.48 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 20.48 Surmawala Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 500 28.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 28.25 Growth Sec. Lucky Cement 50,000 465.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 465.00 Growth Sec. Maple Leaf Cement 150,000 26.49 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 26.49 Surmawala Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 200 73.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 73.00 Growth Sec. Pioneer Cement 150,000 59.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 59.50 Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom 10,000,000 1.31 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 1.31 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 11,501,700 ===========================================================================================

