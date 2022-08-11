Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 10, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,494.85
High: 42,779.13
Low: 42,096.24
Net Change: 398.61
Volume (000): 196,163
Value (000): 10,073,302
Makt Cap (000) 1,671,502,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,575.38
NET CH (+) 56.03
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,248.62
NET CH (-) 10.99
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,938.26
NET CH (+) 143.12
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,725.50
NET CH (+) 137.57
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,973.22
NET CH (+) 72.73
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,702.92
NET CH (+) 52.73
------------------------------------
As on: 10-August-2022
====================================
