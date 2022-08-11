KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 10, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,494.85 High: 42,779.13 Low: 42,096.24 Net Change: 398.61 Volume (000): 196,163 Value (000): 10,073,302 Makt Cap (000) 1,671,502,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,575.38 NET CH (+) 56.03 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,248.62 NET CH (-) 10.99 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,938.26 NET CH (+) 143.12 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,725.50 NET CH (+) 137.57 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,973.22 NET CH (+) 72.73 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,702.92 NET CH (+) 52.73 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-August-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022