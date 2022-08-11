AGL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 10, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2022 04:35am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 10, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,494.85
High:                      42,779.13
Low:                       42,096.24
Net Change:                   398.61
Volume (000):                196,163
Value (000):              10,073,302
Makt Cap (000)         1,671,502,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,575.38
NET CH                     (+) 56.03
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,248.62
NET CH                     (-) 10.99
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,938.26
NET CH                    (+) 143.12
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,725.50
NET CH                    (+) 137.57
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,973.22
NET CH                     (+) 72.73
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,702.92
NET CH                     (+) 52.73
------------------------------------
As on:                10-August-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

