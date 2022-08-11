Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (August 10, 2022).
52-Week
Latest Wk Ago High Low
Libor Overnight 2.31800 2.30714 2.32157 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 2.38014 2.35729 2.38857 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 2.92100 2.80700 2.92100 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 3.55043 3.31343 3.56886 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 3.99086 3.70771 3.99471 0.21950
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
