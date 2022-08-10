AGL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
AVN 78.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
EFERT 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.44%)
EPCL 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.86%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.96%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
FLYNG 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
GGGL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 32.52 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.69%)
MLCF 28.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.28%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.11%)
PAEL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
PRL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
TPL 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
TREET 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
TRG 95.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.84%)
UNITY 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.92%)
WAVES 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 51.2 (1.22%)
BR30 15,554 Increased By 80.4 (0.52%)
KSE100 42,495 Increased By 398.6 (0.95%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 197.2 (1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St climbs as signs of cooling inflation ease rate hike bets

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2022 08:46pm

Wall Street’s main indexes rose more than 1% on Wednesday after data showing a slower-than-expected rise in inflation in July prompted traders to cut their bets on a third straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike in September.

U.S. consumer prices did not rise in July compared with June, marking the slowest monthly inflation in more than two years, as fuel prices dropped.

The market is now pricing in a 37.5% chance of a 75-basis-point increase in fund rates at the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next meeting in September, compared with 67.5% before the data.

All the 11 major S&P 500 sectors advanced in early trading, with consumer discretionary, information technology and communication services gaining between 1.7% and 2.6%.

“The sign of slowing in the rate of inflation offers hope the Fed’s rate increases won’t need to go as far as previously thought,” said Mike Owens, global sales trader at Saxo Markets.

At 9:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 513.98 points, or 1.57%, at 33,288.39, the S&P 500 was up 73.23 points, or 1.78%, at 4,195.70, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 282.51 points, or 2.26%, at 12,776.44.

After a rough start to the year, the benchmark S&P 500 is up nearly 15% from its mid-June low, largely on expectations the Fed will be less hawkish than anticipated in its efforts to provide a soft landing for the economy.

Fed now seen delivering 50bp hike in Sept after inflation eases

High-growth and megacap technology stocks, whose valuations are vulnerable to rising bond yields, gained as Treasury yields fell sharply across the board. Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com Inc rose more than 2% each.

“Rising real yields, due to the Fed’s commitment to fighting inflation, have been an enormous problem for valuations in 2022, so any dovishness is seen as positive by the stock market, particularly for the highest valued companies,” said Oliver Blackbourn, multi-asset portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors.

Electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc gained 3.4% after Chief Executive Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion worth of company shares.

Musk said the funds could be used to finance a potential Twitter deal if he loses a legal battle. Twitter shares rose 3.3%.

Meta Platforms Inc added 5.7% after the Facebook-parent said on Tuesday that it had raised $10 billion in its first-ever bond offering.

Economy-sensitive banks also advanced, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co climbing 3% each.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 8.16-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 4.14-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and 29 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 38 new highs and 24 new lows.

Wall Street stocks US stocks WallStreet Wall Street’s main indexes

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St climbs as signs of cooling inflation ease rate hike bets

7th successive gain: Rupee closes at 221.91 against US dollar

KSE-100 closes with trimmed gains, settles near 42,500

Oil drops on Druzhba pipeline restart, jump in U.S. stocks

Islamabad court grants two-day physical remand of PTI's Shahbaz Gill

Miftah directs immediate meeting to consider SOEs declaring 'healthy dividends'

Karachi, other parts of Sindh witness moderate to heavy rainfall

ICI Pakistan to partially divest share capital of NutriCo Morinaga for $45.08mn

Indian companies swapping dollar for Asian currencies to buy Russian coal

At least one killed, 5 injured in Khuzdar market blast

Pakistan zoo cancels lion auction, plans expansion instead

Read more stories