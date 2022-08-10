AGL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.49%)
ANL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
AVN 79.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.79%)
BOP 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.3%)
CNERGY 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.4%)
EFERT 80.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 70.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.58%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
FLYNG 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
GGGL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
GGL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.25%)
GTECH 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.99%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
LOTCHEM 32.49 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (5.59%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
OGDC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (3.02%)
PAEL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PRL 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
TELE 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.22%)
TPL 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
TREET 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
TRG 96.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.27%)
UNITY 19.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.92%)
WAVES 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.67%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 4,250 Increased By 63.4 (1.51%)
BR30 15,671 Increased By 197.3 (1.28%)
KSE100 42,585 Increased By 489 (1.16%)
KSE30 16,107 Increased By 224.2 (1.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China’s consumer inflation pushes higher

AFP Published 10 Aug, 2022 08:52am

BEIJING: China’s consumer inflation rose in July to a two-year high, official data showed Wednesday, with a surge in pork prices pushing up the cost of food.

Compared with other countries, consumer costs in the world’s second-biggest economy have not skyrocketed, largely spared the impact of a global surge in food prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

China’s consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of retail inflation, grew less than expected at 2.7 percent from a year ago in July, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed.

CPI rose slightly on-year “due to an increase in prices of pork, fresh vegetables and other food, as well as seasonal factors”, NBS senior statistician Dong Lijuan said in a statement.

Food prices were up 6.3 percent on-year, with pork spiking 20.2 percent in July, she added.

Prices of the staple meat rose in part because of the reluctance of some farmers to sell – ostensibly to maximize profits – and a pick-up in consumer demand, according to the NBS.

While fuel prices were also higher than the same period last year, their growth rates have declined, Dong said.

“The headline rate has been lifted by fuel inflation and, more recently, a rebound in food inflation,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics in a recent report.

Pelosi to urge House to pass Biden inflation-reduction bill as is

He added that a weak labour market “may further sap price pressures”, and that he expects inflation to fall later this year.

The producer price index (PPI) – measuring the cost of goods at the factory gate – rose 4.2 percent in July, down from 6.1 percent in June, official data showed Wednesday.

This was lower than the expectation in a Bloomberg poll of analysts.

The NBS said this was influenced by a drop in international commodity prices such as crude oil and non-ferrous metals.

“The priority given to keeping factories open while restricting many consumer activities has meant that, domestically, lockdowns have been disinflationary,” Evans-Pritchard added in his earlier report.

“Unlike elsewhere, stimulus has targeted investment rather than household spending.”

China’s consumer inflation

Comments

1000 characters

China’s consumer inflation pushes higher

Oil slips as US crude stockpiles rise

Man charged over Muslim murders in US

Musk sells 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion

Advance tax on immovable property: FBR withdraws holding period exemption

PM Shehbaz, UAE president resolve to further enhance bilateral ties

Shahbaz Gill arrested for sedition, inciting public against state institutions: Rana Sanaullah

Emergency meeting: PTI demands immediate release of Shahbaz Gill

'Made in America': Biden signs bill to boost US chips, compete with China

PTI plans action against PML-N leaders for events of May 25

Read more stories