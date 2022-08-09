AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Pakistan observes Youm-e-Ashur

  • Processions being taken out in all cities and towns of the country
Published 09 Aug, 2022

The nation is observing Youm-e-Ashur, 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram, with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions in Karbala.

The mourning processions are being taken out in all cities and towns of the country. In the processions, Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of the Karbala tragedy.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the protection of mourners. Mobile service will remain suspended in the sensitive places as well as on procession routes. Police and other security agencies are monitoring the mourning processions.

CCTV coverage of processions and Majalis will be monitored. Sabeels of milk, food and water have also been set up on the routes of mourning processions.

Youm-e-Ashur today

The government declared holiday on 9th and 10th Muharram. All the offices and business centres are closed.

The Punjab and Sindh government imposed ban on the pillion riding on the 9th and the 10th Muharram while the provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants are overseeing the security arrangements in their respective districts.

Meanwhile, in connection with the 9th Muharram, Taazia and Zuljanah processions were taken out in memory of the martyrs of Karbala.

