PTI blames federal govt for current economic mess

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President and Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the ‘imported’ government’s efforts to put PTI Chairman Imran Khan or the party against the wall will fail.

She expressed these views during a meeting with former federal minister Brigadier Ijaz Shah (R) on Monday and discussed the political situation in the country. She also said that the people of Punjab will fully participate in PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s public rally on August 13 in Islamabad.

The minister further said they were striving to strengthen Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Punjab which has become a people’s party. She gave credit to Khan for improving the image of Pakistanis before the world. She said Khan gave Pakistan a free foreign policy to the Pakistani nation while the entire world appreciates his efforts for the development of Pakistan. “In the recent by-elections, the people of Punjab gave victory to the PTI because they believed in Khan’s strong narrative. Under his leadership, the PTI was ready to serve the people of Punjab again,” she added.

She blamed the federal government for the current economic mess in the country and added that the incompetent government has given the Pakistani nation nothing but unprecedented inflation. “The dejected people want immediate relief from this incompetent government,” she added.

Thus, she said, their only demand from the federal government was immediate fresh general elections and the PTI was ready for it. She averred that the PML-N-led government’s baseless propaganda against its political rivals has become a habit, adding that institutions were weakened by removing the government of Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022