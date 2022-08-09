AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI blames federal govt for current economic mess

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2022 03:37am

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President and Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the ‘imported’ government’s efforts to put PTI Chairman Imran Khan or the party against the wall will fail.

She expressed these views during a meeting with former federal minister Brigadier Ijaz Shah (R) on Monday and discussed the political situation in the country. She also said that the people of Punjab will fully participate in PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s public rally on August 13 in Islamabad.

The minister further said they were striving to strengthen Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Punjab which has become a people’s party. She gave credit to Khan for improving the image of Pakistanis before the world. She said Khan gave Pakistan a free foreign policy to the Pakistani nation while the entire world appreciates his efforts for the development of Pakistan. “In the recent by-elections, the people of Punjab gave victory to the PTI because they believed in Khan’s strong narrative. Under his leadership, the PTI was ready to serve the people of Punjab again,” she added.

She blamed the federal government for the current economic mess in the country and added that the incompetent government has given the Pakistani nation nothing but unprecedented inflation. “The dejected people want immediate relief from this incompetent government,” she added.

Thus, she said, their only demand from the federal government was immediate fresh general elections and the PTI was ready for it. She averred that the PML-N-led government’s baseless propaganda against its political rivals has become a habit, adding that institutions were weakened by removing the government of Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dr Yasmin Rashid PTI Imran Khan current economic

Comments

1000 characters

PTI blames federal govt for current economic mess

Negative propaganda over helicopter crash: Intelligence officers inducted into joint inquiry team

‘Incentivised’ zero-rated sectors: Govt in a ‘quandary’ over supply of cheap power

Trade war with China could cost Germany six times as much as Brexit: Ifo

Disposal of confiscated vehicles: FTO directs FBR to approach ECC

SBP allows NRPs to contribute to pension funds

Lt-Gen Faiz made Bahawalpur corps commander

Youm-e-Ashur today

Onward payment to PSO, PPL: DG (Gas) writes to PD for payment of TDS to KE

Advance tax on immovable property: FBR withdraws holding period exemption

Top TTP commander Khorasani killed in Afghanistan

Read more stories