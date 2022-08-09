Bilawal pays rich tribute to Karbala martyrs

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while paying rich tribute to the martyrs of Karbala, said the sacrifices made by Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions teach us to be daring to stand against all sorts of oppressions. All nations and civil societies that dare to challenge the tyrant and show utmost resilience can never be defeated.

According to a statement issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP Chairman said that the sacrifices made by Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions are the light that guides the entire humanity to stand against oppression.

He said that Imam Hussain had guided his companions to confront the tyrant and be strong to face the consequences of any nature so that the forces of evil get defeated. Thus, Imam Hussain had set an example in Karbala and didn’t hesitate for a second to lay his life along with his 72 companions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022