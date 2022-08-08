AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

World shares recover after US jobs report sell-off

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2022 05:36pm

LONDON: Global stock markets gained ground on Monday, recovering from losses sparked by a strong US jobs report last week that bolstered the case for sharp interest rate hikes, while the dollar weakened and government bond yields fell.

Markets quickly moved on Friday to price about a 70% chance that the US Federal Reserve would raise rates by 75 basis points in September, sending two-year yields up 20 basis points and further inverting the curve.

Yet the broad Euro STOXX 600 gained 0.8% in early trade on Monday, led by cyclical and growth stocks, helping recover losses from Friday driven by the US jobs report. Miners and technology stocks, hit hard in the previous week, led the gains.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, added 0.2%, recovering losses of the same amount seen on Friday. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were up 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively. The S&P 500 had ended lower on Friday, weighed down by tech stocks. Yet higher rates remained squarely in focus for investors.

“Sectors like the higher rated tech stocks are still going to come under pressure for a while until we can see the Fed funds rate coming down,” said Robert Alster, chief investment officer at Close Brothers Asset Management.

The jobs data raised the stakes for the July US consumer prices report due on Wednesday, which could see a slight pullback in headline growth, but likely a further acceleration in core inflation. “Our economists expect the headline (annual) rate to finally dip after energy prices have fallen of late,” Deutsche Bank analysts wrote.

The risk of recession had earlier haunted equity markets, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipping 0.5%. After surging on Friday following the solid US non-farm payrolls data, most euro zone bond yields were lower. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield fell slightly to 0.89%.

Italian bonds underperformed, with 10-year yields around 2 bps higher on the day at 3.04%. Italy’s closely watched bond-yield gap over Germany was around 213 bps, versus 205 bps late on Friday.

Ratings agency Moody’s cut Italy’s outlook to “negative” from “stable” on Friday, weeks after Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s resignation sparked fresh political uncertainty.

Asia shares subdued, dollar encouraged by US rate risk

Two-year Treasury yields were up at 3.19%, some 40 basis points above 10-year yields. Bonds also got a safe-haven bid due to unease over Beijing’s sabre rattling against Taiwan as China conducts four days of military exercises around the island.

Dollar expectionalism?

The US dollar fell 0.3% versus a basket of currencies to 106.34, giving up some gains after strengthening on the jobs boom and the jump in yields.

It however gained 0.2% against the Japanese yen to 134.75 yen, after jumping 1.6% on Friday. FX analysts were bullish on the greenback’s prospects.

“Data like this will further any thoughts about ‘US exceptionalism’ and is very positive for the USD against all currencies,” said Alan Ruskin, global head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank, referring to the US jobs statistics.

The euro squeezed out slim gains to reach $1.021. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which tend to act as a barometer for risk appetite, gained. Bitcoin was last up 3.9%.

Gold managed to bounce from the lows hit on Friday to rise 0.5% to $1,782. Erasing earlier gains, Brent crude futures fell 1.8% to $93.26 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was at $87.54 a barrel, down 1.7%.

World shares Global stock US West Texas Intermediate crude

Comments

1000 characters

World shares recover after US jobs report sell-off

Muharram processions under way countrywide amid strict security

Ukraine says it hit Russian troop bases, key bridges in overnight strikes

China’s exports to Russia grow for the first time in five months in July

Seeking ways to cool domestic wheat prices, India could scrap import duty

China announces fresh military drills around Taiwan

London police strip-searched hundreds of kids: new data

Gaza crossing opens as truce holds

Probe into the May 25th incidents: Punjab-Centre tensions likely to hit a new low

USC hikes rates of pulses

Sri Lanka asks China to defer arrival of ship after India objects

Read more stories