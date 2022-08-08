AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Hong Kong stocks drop at open

AFP Published 08 Aug, 2022 01:20pm

HONG KONG: Stocks slipped in Hong Kong on Monday after another forecast-beating US jobs report boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve will press on with its sharp pace of interest rate hikes to fight inflation.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.68 percent, or 136.59 points, to 20,065.35.

Hong Kong shares close week on positive note

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.39 percent, or 12.65 points, to 3,214.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.40 percent, or 8.57 points, to 2,157.45.

