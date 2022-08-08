Hong Kong stocks drop at open

HONG KONG: Stocks slipped in Hong Kong on Monday after another forecast-beating US jobs report boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve will press on with its sharp pace of interest rate hikes to fight inflation.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.68 percent, or 136.59 points, to 20,065.35.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.39 percent, or 12.65 points, to 3,214.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.40 percent, or 8.57 points, to 2,157.45.