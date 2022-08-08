Hong Kong shares finish lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed lower Monday after a strong US jobs report boosted expectations the Federal Reserve will continue on its path of big interest rate hikes to control inflation.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.77 percent, or 156.17 points, to 20,045.77.

Hong Kong shares close week on positive note

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.31 percent, or 9.91 points, to 3,236.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.79 percent, or 17.21 points, to 2,183.22.