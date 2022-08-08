Spot gold may fall into $1,748-$1,756 range

AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a support at $1,767 per ounce, and fall into $1,748-$1,756 range. A five-wave cycle...
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a support at $1,767 per ounce, and fall into $1,748-$1,756 range.

A five-wave cycle from the July 21 low of $1,680.25 has completed. The cycle had been developing within a rising channel.

Gold has briefly pierced below this channel.

It is poised to move into a duplicated channel, which suggests a target of $1,739.

Resistance is at $1,784, a break above which may lead to a gain into $1,794-$1,801 range. On the daily chart, gold failed to test a falling trendline.

Its break above a resistance at $1,772 also looks fake.

Spot gold may rise into $1,801-$1,812 range

The metal is subject to a decent correction, based on the readings of both hourly and daily charts.

The correction could be shallow, probably limited to a support zone of $1,708-$1,737, as the uptrend from $1,680.25 may resume upon the completion of the correction.

Spot gold bullion gold rate

