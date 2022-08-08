AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
China stocks tepid as COVID, geopolitical tensions weigh

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2022 10:47am

SHANGHAI: China stocks flitted in tight range on Monday, with the energy sector being partially countered by losses in consumer shares, as domestic COVID-19 outbreaks and tensions with the United States kept market sentiment fragile.

China stocks rise as semiconductors shine on policy support bets

** The CSI300 index fell 0.2% to 4,148.74 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,233.07 points.

** The Hang Seng index dropped 0.8% to 20,050.15 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.1% to 6,826.77.

** China’s Hainan, an island province dependent on tourism, locked down more areas on Monday, as it battles its worst COVID-19 outbreak after seeing very few cases over the past two years.

** Stocks in tourism, transport, and consumer staples retreated, with China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp slumping about 5% after Sanya began closing duty-free malls on Aug. 5.

** Defence shares jumped more than 2%.

** China’s defence ministry on Monday defended its shelving of military talks with the United States in protest against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei last week, warning that Washington must bear “serious consequences.”

** Energy companies rose 2.4%, with coal miners up 3.3%.

** China’s export growth unexpectedly picked up speed in July, offering an encouraging boost to the economy, but weakening global demand could start to drag on shipments in coming months.

** China’s property developers Greenland Holdings Corp said a unit has secured loans from state-owned shareholders and the parent of Yango Group signed a debt relief agreement with a state-backed bad loan company.

** Shares in Yango jumped 10% while Greenland gained 2.6%.

** Hong Kong government said on Monday it would shorten the COVID-19 hotel quarantine period for all arrivals to three days from seven.

** Hong Kong stocks tracked other Asian markets lower, after a stunning US payrolls report bolstered the case for more super-sized rate hikes.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 1.7%.

China stocks

