Jalandari lauds Elahi’s decision

LAHORE: Secretary General Wafaq-ul- Madaras-ul- Arabia Pakistan Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandari appreciated the exemplary step of the Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for including the clause of the Khatm-e- Nabuwat affidavit in the marriage certificate.

Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandari while meeting the CM acknowledged his praiseworthy step and termed it a great service to the religion. “Your step in this regard is highly appreciated which will always be remembered”, he lauded the CM.

He further extolled that the Punjab government under the leadership of the CM took excellent steps for the promotion of religious tolerance and harmony across the province. Hafiz Ammar Yasir and Ramesh Khan were also present on the occasion.

