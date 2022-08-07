AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Guardiola says City stay will not be determined by European success

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2022 11:33am

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that winning the Champions League is not an obsession and that his unresolved future at the club will not be determined by European success.

Guardiola, whose contract runs out in 2023, has guided City to four Premier League titles but failed to land the continent’s biggest prize, with a runner-up finish in 2020-21 their best result in the competition.

“My life doesn’t depend (on the Champions League). I’d like to do it, everyone tries to do it. It’s not an obsession,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of their league opener at West Ham United on Sunday.

Guardiola, who twice lifted the trophy with Barcelona, added that he was motivated to improve the league champions despite a trophy-laden spell since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2016.

Man City’s Shield showdown with Liverpool puts Haaland, Nunez in spotlight

“To improve the team and play better. This is the main thing for me. The only thing I’m here for is to make the team play better, and the players individually to play better,” he said.

“Everyone knows the titles are there but I’m not thinking what will happen in 11 months if we win or lose… this is the only thing,” he added. If we win it will be genius, if we don’t we will be failures. Nothing is going to change.“

Premier League Pep Guardiola Manchester City

Comments

1000 characters

Guardiola says City stay will not be determined by European success

Country a net importer, says Miftah somberly

ECC approves Rs5bn TSG for NDMA

FIA starts summoning PTI leaders

SBP opens PM’s flood relief fund account

Normalization of Pakistan-India relations: Greater role of European Commission sought

Securities deals: Insurance cos to unveil policy to check ‘insider trading’

Gaza death toll rises to 29, including six children: Palestinian ministry

China exports rise in July, defying expectations

Punjab’s new Cabinet under Elahi takes oath

Nine NA seats: PTI challenges by-election schedule

Read more stories