Russia calls for maximum restraint in Gaza

AFP Published 07 Aug, 2022 05:41am

MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday called for maximum restraint in the Gaza Strip amid the worst escalation of violence since a war last year.

“We are observing with profound worry how events are evolving,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement, adding that Moscow was calling “on all the parties involved to show maximum restraint.”

Iran Guards say Israel facing ‘heavy price’ for attacks in Gaza

“The new escalation was caused by Israeli army firing into the Gaza Strip on August 5, to which Palestinian groups responded by carrying out massive and indiscriminate bombardments on Israeli territory.”

Israel has said it was forced to launch a “pre-emptive” operation against Islamic Jihad, insisting the group was planning an imminent attack following days of tensions along the Gaza border.

