AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Menace of women trafficking: Court asks if additional ‘safety valves’ needed to reinforce law

Hamid Nawaz Published 07 Aug, 2022 08:02am

LAHORE: Justice Muhammad Shan Gul of the Lahore High Court directed Inspector General of Punjab Police to ensure the recovery of Sajida Mai and her daughter Sadia of Rajanpur for their production before a competent court of jurisdiction and asked the provincial law secretary to consider whether the present legislative framework for arresting and preventing the menace of trafficking in women is satisfactory or whether it needs to be reinforced by introduction of any additional safety valves.

The court also directed the prosecutor general Punjab to ensure that in cases and trials of trafficking in women, proper and diligent prosecution is ensured so that the deterrence aspect of law is harnessed.

The court observed it is a stark fact that the concept of a woman being treated as a commodity or as a product who can be sold has indeed caused anguish to the court and needs to be addressed. The apathy and indifference of the law enforcement agencies in curbing and arresting the deplorable menace of treating women as an object is what needs to be addressed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LHC Justice Muhammad Shan Gul women trafficking reinforce law

Comments

1000 characters

Menace of women trafficking: Court asks if additional ‘safety valves’ needed to reinforce law

Country a net importer, says Miftah somberly

PM establishes flood relief fund

ECC approves Rs5bn TSG for NDMA

SBP opens PM’s flood relief fund account

Securities deals: Insurance cos to unveil policy to check ‘insider trading’

Punjab’s new Cabinet under Elahi takes oath

FIA starts summoning PTI leaders

Nine NA seats: PTI challenges by-election schedule

IK used charity income to advance his political agenda: govt

Major reshuffle of FBR hierarchy announced

Read more stories