Menace of women trafficking: Court asks if additional ‘safety valves’ needed to reinforce law

LAHORE: Justice Muhammad Shan Gul of the Lahore High Court directed Inspector General of Punjab Police to ensure the recovery of Sajida Mai and her daughter Sadia of Rajanpur for their production before a competent court of jurisdiction and asked the provincial law secretary to consider whether the present legislative framework for arresting and preventing the menace of trafficking in women is satisfactory or whether it needs to be reinforced by introduction of any additional safety valves.

The court also directed the prosecutor general Punjab to ensure that in cases and trials of trafficking in women, proper and diligent prosecution is ensured so that the deterrence aspect of law is harnessed.

The court observed it is a stark fact that the concept of a woman being treated as a commodity or as a product who can be sold has indeed caused anguish to the court and needs to be addressed. The apathy and indifference of the law enforcement agencies in curbing and arresting the deplorable menace of treating women as an object is what needs to be addressed.

