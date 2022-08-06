AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
By-elections on 9 NA seats vacated by PTI to be held on Sept 25

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 06 Aug, 2022 04:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced by-elections on September 25 in nine constituencies which fell vacant after the National Assembly speaker accepted the resignations of nine lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The constituencies where by-elections will be held included NA-22 Mardan-III, NA-24 Charsadda-II, NA-31 Peshawar-V, NA-45 Kurram-I, NA-108 Faisalabad VIII, NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II, NA-237 Malir-II, NA-239 Korangi Karachi-I, and NA-246 Karachi South-I.

According to the schedule issued by the ECP, public notices will be issued by the returning officers (ROs) on August 6, while candidates can file nomination papers from August 10 to August 13.

The ECP will publish a final list of nominated candidates by August 14. The scrutiny of the candidates will be completed by the ROs on August 17 and appeals can be filed till August 20.

On August 25, the ECP will decide the objections against the candidates while on August 26, final lists of candidates will be displayed, who will be allotted election symbols on August 29.

The ECP also issued the schedule for filling one vacant reserved seat for women in the National Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to exhaustion of the list earlier provided by the PTI.

