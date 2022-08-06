JI announces countrywide protest against inflated bills

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq on Friday announced countrywide protest demonstration against the inflated electricity bills.

Addressing at a press conference along with JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim and JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif at Mansoorah, he said the government had crossed all limits of injustice and cruelty. A household, he said, received Rs 12,000 monthly bill against power consumption of worth Rs 4,000. The government, he said, added over 60 percent amount to the bills in form of various taxes.

“We demand that the government should withdraw all the taxes from electricity bills before August 12”.

The protests demonstration, he said, will be held all over the country on next Friday, appealing the masses to stand for their rights and ensure their full participation in the agitations. He said the JI would expand the protest movement if the people were not provided relief.

He said the people must know their miseries would not come to an end without struggle. People, he said, should no longer be willing to be made scapegoat for the luxuries of ruling elite. The feudal lords, waderas and mafias are looting the country’s resources with both hands, without caring the miseries of the people, he said.

