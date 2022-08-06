OGDCL gives Rs20m to flood-affected people

ISLAMABAD: Heavy spell of rain caused major infrastructural damages in various areas of Balochistan province. In the wake of massive disaster, OGDCL being a responsible corporate, played an exemplary role in the form of extending relief to flood affected locals to alleviate their sufferings up to some extent.

Continuing the legacy of extending help in emergencies, natural catastrophes and disasters, OGDCL has played a key role in providing immediate relief to affected community in the wake of flash floods in July 2022.

OGDCL responded to the calamity by mobilizing its own resources. As a part of its relief activities, OGDCL provided Rs 20 million to DG PDMA Balochistan for flood affected families. In addition, medicines amounting to Rs 2 million have also been delivered to district authorities of district Jhal Magsi for the relief of flood affectees.

Recently, in June, OGDCL has already provided medicines to authorities of district Dera Bugti to cope up the cholera outbreak.

