KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (August 05, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
479,631,168 232,978,031 13,394,784,784 6,379,026,893
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 853,368,658 (751,035,034) 102,333,624
Local Individuals 10,862,797,612 (11,149,025,440) (286,227,827)
Local Corporates 4,356,266,099 (4,172,371,895) 183,894,203
