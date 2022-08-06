Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 05, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,096.24
High: 42,167.48
Low: 41,425.37
Net Change: 670.87
Volume (000): 198,134
Value (000): 8,732,234
Makt Cap (000) 1,657,713,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,519.35
NET CH (+) 229.29
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,259.61
NET CH (+) 185.99
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,795.14
NET CH (+) 173.38
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,587.93
NET CH (+) 110.26
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,900.49
NET CH (+) 29.39
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,650.19
NET CH (+) 17.77
------------------------------------
As on: 05-August-2022
====================================
