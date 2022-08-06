KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 05, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,096.24 High: 42,167.48 Low: 41,425.37 Net Change: 670.87 Volume (000): 198,134 Value (000): 8,732,234 Makt Cap (000) 1,657,713,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,519.35 NET CH (+) 229.29 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,259.61 NET CH (+) 185.99 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,795.14 NET CH (+) 173.38 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,587.93 NET CH (+) 110.26 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,900.49 NET CH (+) 29.39 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,650.19 NET CH (+) 17.77 ------------------------------------ As on: 05-August-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022