KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Century Paper & 30.06.2022 10% Bonus 2,211.921 10.90 28.09.2022 22.09.2022 Board Mills Limited Year Ended Shares 03.00.P.M. To AGM 28.09.2022 Lucky Cement Ltd 30.6.2022 Nil 15,298.618 47.31 28.09.2022 20.09.2022 (Unconsolidated) Year Ended 12.00. Noon To AGM 28.09.2022 Millat Tractors Limited - - - - 29.08.2022 23.08.2022 04.00.P.M. To EOGM 29.08.2022 ==========================================================================================================

