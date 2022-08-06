Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Century Paper & 30.06.2022 10% Bonus 2,211.921 10.90 28.09.2022 22.09.2022
Board Mills Limited Year Ended Shares 03.00.P.M. To
AGM 28.09.2022
Lucky Cement Ltd 30.6.2022 Nil 15,298.618 47.31 28.09.2022 20.09.2022
(Unconsolidated) Year Ended 12.00. Noon To
AGM 28.09.2022
Millat Tractors Limited - - - - 29.08.2022 23.08.2022
04.00.P.M. To
EOGM 29.08.2022
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
