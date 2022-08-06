AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 06 Aug, 2022 04:02am

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Century Paper &        30.06.2022     10% Bonus    2,211.921       10.90        28.09.2022      22.09.2022
Board Mills Limited    Year Ended     Shares                                    03.00.P.M.              To
                                                                                AGM             28.09.2022
Lucky Cement Ltd       30.6.2022      Nil          15,298.618      47.31        28.09.2022      20.09.2022
(Unconsolidated)       Year Ended                                               12.00. Noon             To
                                                                                AGM             28.09.2022
Millat Tractors Limited   -              -         -               -            29.08.2022      23.08.2022
                                                                                04.00.P.M.              To
                                                                                EOGM            29.08.2022
==========================================================================================================

